Beckley Youth Museum hosts glazing event for Empty Bowls

Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) — The Beckley Youth Museum hosted a glazing event for their Empty Bowls Fundraiser Saturday morning.

Empty Bowls is an international, grassroots movement aiming to put an end to world hunger. The empty bowls symbolize people all over the world who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The Youth Museum partnered with the Beckley Area Foundation ,the Quota club, and other local service organizations for this year’s event.

“We are having a glaze day for our empty bowls fundraiser that we’ve partnered with the Beckley area foundation and the quota club on,” said Norma Acord of the Youth Museum. “So the people that are here today are other service organizations or just members of the community, and they’re coming out to lend a hand in the glazing production of the bowls we’ve made for this fundraiser.”

The bowls are made by ceramic artists and then painted by members of the community. After the bowls are painted and glazed, they are sold at an empty bowls event and all money made from bowl sales are donated to stop world hunger.