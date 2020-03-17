Beckley’s Coffee and Tea Celebration postponed until May

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Coffee and Tea Celebration was postponed. It was scheduled for April 4, 2020. It was postponed until May 9, 2020 as a precaution.
According to their Facebook post, May 9 is at the end of the two month suggested ban on events. The Smooth Impressions Car Club also postponed its car show until further noticed.
