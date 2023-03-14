BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Women of the Moose Lodge in Beckley is having its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

There will be 10 games of Bingo for $20 a person. Some of the prizes will include designer purses, a golf getaway, gift cards and more.

The fundraiser will contribute to some of the lodge’s charities, such as MooseHeart and MooseHaven, which support children and the senior community, respectively.

Pamela Davis, the Chairman of Retention for Women of the Moose, hopes people will come support the fundraiser and is excited for everyone to have fun at bingo.

“We get to see the members of the community, they get to see what we do, and we talk about the charities that we support,” said Davis. “We would just like to see the community come in and see what we do and maybe become a part of the Moose.”

The Moose Lodge also hosts many other fun activities throughout the year.

To learn more about how to contact the Moose Lodge and join in on the fun, visit their website or Facebook.