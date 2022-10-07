FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — New River Gorge National Parks & Preserve is implementing a newer program in its park.

The B.A.R.K. Ranger Program made for dog owners is for bringing their furry friend with them on these pet friendly trails throughout the Preserve.

Dave Bieri, the District Supervisor with the National Park Service, explained what this program is about.

“It’s called B.A.R.K. Ranger. It’s for the people with dogs bringing their dogs out to the park. New River Gorge is a pretty dog friendly park. We allow dogs on all of our trails here as long as they’re on a leash, and really, this is just a way to kind of promote visitors to be responsible with their pets,” said Bieri.

The program includes an official B.A.R.K. Ranger certificate and an official B.A.R.K. Ranger tag for your dog.