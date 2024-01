LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Bella the Corner Gourmet at the corner of Washington Street & Seneca Trail in downtown Lewisburg was struck again. This time by a truck around 6pm on January 13th, 2024.

Back in August, signs were placed around the street, warning drivers of the sharp turn. A new traffic pattern was put into place, stating that there is to be no right turns or left turns for trucks over 50 feet long.

The structural damage inflicted on the building has not yet been released.