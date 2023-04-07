GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Educator/writer Anita Skeen will be reading her poetry and talking about her experiences growing up in West Virginia at Concord University.

According to Lindsey Byers of the CU Advancement Office, Anita Skeen is an author of six books of poetry and is Professor Emerita at Michigan State University. Her writing reflects her West Virginia background and strongly believes in the value of the humanities in education. At MSU, Skeen has taught classes on Appalachian literature and founded a center for poetry at the university.

Her six books of poetry include:

Each Hand A Map (1986)

Portraits (1990)

Outside the Fold, Outside the Frame (1999)

The Resurrection of the Animals (2002)

Never the Whole Story (2011)

When We Say Shelter (2007)

She graduated from Concord in 1968 with and was inspired by her professors to continue her education, where she gained her MA in English Literature in 1970 and her MFA in Creative Writing in 1971 at Bowling Green University. She also began her teaching career t BGU, then went to teach an MFA program at Wichita State University where she received the Regents Award for Excellence in Teaching. She would later transfer to MSU in 1990 and has taught there ever since.

This is the first in what will be a continued series of speakers funded by the Dr. Paul J. Kane Memorial Lecture Series. Dr. Kane was an Emeritus Professor of English at Concord, specializing in Medieval and Renaissance literature, and an ordained Lutheran minister. This series is meant to bring to Concord speakers who will discuss topics related to literature, the humanities, education, and/or faith. Dr. Michelle Gompf, professor of English and chair of the Department of Humanities

The reading and speech will be located in the Pais Fellowship Hall (lower level of University Point) on April 13 at 4:30 p.m. as a part of the Dr. Paul J. Kane Memorial Lecture Series.