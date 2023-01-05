FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Ben Franklin in Fayetteville announced they will be closing their doors.

In a Facebook post from Michael, Donna and Elaine Rahall, they said that after much consideration and 67 and a half years of serving the local community they have decided to close their doors.

“To our wonderful customers, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued patronage over the past 67 ½ years. So many of you have become our friends. We will miss talking with you, laughing with you, and being a part of your creative lives.” Michael, Donna and Elaine Rahall

They also thanked their dedicated employees who have or are currently working there.

While they do not have a set date on when they are closing, they did say it will be sometime in March.

If you are shopping there until then, be aware that all sales are final, no refunds or exchanges, cash or credit card only and all framing orders must be paid in advance!