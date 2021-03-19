Ben Gilliam enters record books as a Flying Eagle

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– During the Flying Eagles victory on Wednesday March 17, 2021, the team had more to celebrate then just getting the win. Senior Ben Gilliam entered the schools record books by reaching 500 points and rebounds in his career.

“I didn’t even know I did it until after the game. But, after the game it felt really good, I was excited that I am finally up there with them it felt great,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam is referring to Flying Eagle greats Anthony Scruggs and Shae Fleenor. Woodrow Wilson Head Coach Ron Kidd, said he sees a lot of the same characteristics as those well known athletes in Ben, starting with his hard work and leadership abilities.

“He’s a great leader just by example is what I like about him, some time he doesn’t say as much but his play says a whole lot to me,” Kidd said. “To be a rebounder the way he is, rebounding is war is what I always say you got to be tough and hard nosed to do that and he does that well.”

Kidd said he felt like a proud father on Wednesday when Ben reached that mile stone. Ben thanks his dad for his love of basketball every since he was little, and loves getting the opportunity to play every year.

“It’s just the love for the game. It’s an opportunity to better myself better everyone around me. And I just love the game it’s just hard to put it down and walk away,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said he hopes to end his career as a Flying Eagle competing in Charleston for the state championship.