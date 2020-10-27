Ben Salango makes one final campaign push in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Election Day is quickly approaching and candidates are out making one last push for their campaigns.

Democratic Candidate for Governor, Ben Salango, made a stop in Raleigh County on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Salango stood along Robert C. Byrd drive in Beckley, getting people to honk and wave as they drove by. He said he is making one final push to get his message out to voters.

“Someone who’s going to treat the entire state fairly, someone you can trust, you can respect. That’s why we’re out, making sure we spread the message,” Salango said.

Salango told 59News he has a lot of ideas on how to make this area and our state a better place to work and live.