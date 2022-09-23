MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — A recent indictment in the area seems to be causing confusion for one EMS company.

According to Bryan Hylton with Best Ambulance Service, operated out of MacArthur, WV, the confusion comes from the indictment of Christopher J Smyth, of Pineville on September 21, 2022. Smyth was indicted on charges of four counts of willful failure to pay over employment taxes and three counts obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.

Smyth was the owner of “Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc.”. This is not to get confused with “Best Ambulance Service”, which does zero business in Wyoming County.

‘Best Ambulance Service’ has been owned and operated by Connie J. Hall and Paul Hall in Raleigh County since 1993.

According to Mrs. Hall, who is the CEO of ‘Best Ambulance Service’, they took legal action several years ago against Mr. Smyth to force the stoppage of using the name ‘Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service’.