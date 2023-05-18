FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– With the sun coming out for summer, it’s best to be on the lookout for more snakes slithering about as well.

Snakes are the most active during the summer months. They tend to hide in rocky areas and bask in the sun where they feel warm and protected.

When hiking or visiting a national park, it is always best to stick to the trails.

Dave Bieri, District Supervisor at New River Gorge National Park, said most people who are bitten end up with bites because they put their hands and feet somewhere they cannot see.

“Usually if people do get bit by a snake it’s because they’re trying to defend themselves,” said Bieri. “Somebody might startle a snake by sticking their hand into a crack in the rocks or by climbing cliffs and sticking they’re hand somewhere they’re not seeing.”

Bieri said if you do see a snake, it is best to stay away – especially if they have a triangular head.

“The most important thing is to try and keep your distance from the snake if you do see one,” said Bieri. “If you don’t know snakes well, just treat any snake as a venomous snake.”

Bieri said snakes will usually try to slither away first, so they are no reason to not visit a park or to avoid going hiking.

As long as you stay on the trail, pay attention to your surroundings, and look for areas they tend to hide- you should be safe.