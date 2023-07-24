Best Virginia poses for a team photo before facing the College Park Boys in Fairmont on July 15, 2023. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)

Everything you need to know before Best Virginia's first round TBT matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The new era of the TBT West Virginia Regional will finally tipoff Tuesday in Wheeling, and Best Virginia’s first-round matchup is set.

No. 1 Best Virginia will take on No. 8 DuBois Dream Tuesday night. The winner will advance to TBT’s Round of 32 on Thursday, while the loser goes home after just one game.

Best Virginia vs. DuBois Dream TBT game information

Date: July 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia

Best Virginia’s all-time TBT record: 6-3 (fourth appearance)

DuBois Dream’s all-time TBT record: 0-3 (fourth appearance)

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Best Virginia vs. DuBois Dream preview

Best Virginia enters TBT 2023 with some new faces coming off a quarterfinal appearance in last year’s tournament.

Recently departed WVU hoopers Kedrian Johnson and Erik Stevenson headline the team’s newcomers, while veterans John Flowers and Kevin Jones return for their fourth TBT each. Flowers and Jones both indicated that this will likely be their final year competing in TBT.

Nathan Adrian, another Best Virginia veteran, will return after undergoing hernia surgery last summer.

A full breakdown of Best Virginia’s roster can be found here.

DuBois Dream is a product of owner/player Albert Varacallo III as an homage to his Western PA community and love for basketball. The team is bred from a larger minor league/youth development basketball organization that operates year-round.

Best Virginia is considered the No.1-seed in the West Virginia Regional. A win against DuBois Dream will create regional ramifications as Best Virginia would face either Herd That (Marshall alumni) or Zoo Crew (Pitt alumni) in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

All games in the West Virginia Regional will be played in Wheeling through the quarterfinal round.

Games will be played in four, nine-minute quarters. At the first stoppage with under 4:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, the game clock will stop, and the two teams will race to a point total that equals the winning team’s score at the time of the stoppage plus eight points. This will be referenced on the broadcast as the “Elam Ending.”

TBT’s winning team is awarded a grand-prize of $1 million.