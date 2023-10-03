WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Dinosaur roars are not the usual sound you hear during congregation. At Bethesda Church in Greenbrier County, the halls have turned into a Jurassic jungle.

The new jungle décor is all a part of Bethesda’s ‘At the Movies’ event. The four-week event hosts a different movie each week.

Lead Pastor Chad Dingess, added that with these movies, he hopes to connect the famous films with the word of God.

“And so we use clips of modern-day blockbuster movies, connect them to spiritual truths in a way to present the gospel in a fresh way. And we always see a ton of life change during these series,” said Dingess.

All concessions, movies, and candy are completely free of charge. The church hosts two sessions on Sundays, one at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.