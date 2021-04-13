Bid awarded for new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield

CHARELESTON, WV (WVNS) — The new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield now has a contractor.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Brayman Construction Corporation had the lowest bid with a bid of $8,097,117.

“This bridge is essential for the citizens of Bluefield to get to commerce and health care,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “We are pleased to be working with our Governor, the City of Bluefield and the railroad to create a safe solution for the people who rely on this bridge.”

The new bridge would be 330 feet long and provide access to downtown Bluefield, WV. The new bridge is estimated to be completed by April 2022.