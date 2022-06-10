WASHINGTON (WVNS) – The Biden administration is lifting one of the final Covid-19 restrictions still in place.

The restrictions and protocols surrounding air travel have been tight since the beginning of the pandemic, with several being softened as case numbers have gone down. Especially in recent months, more of the last of the federal regulations have been removed.

Today, Friday, June 10, 2022 the Biden administration decided to remove the requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official says the mandate expires Sunday, June 12 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time. The official said the decision was made because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that it is no longer necessary to keep in place. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement.

They said the agency will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges