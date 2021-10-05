Big Blue Homecoming hits the field this year following COVID

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — It’s homecoming week at Bluefield State College, and all cylinders are firing for events and fun for students, faculty and the community.

BSC President Robin Capehart said from dances to alumni panels and even a color run, there are countless events going on leading up to Saturday’s game against the University of Fort Lauderdale. He said after the last two years of COVID, everyone is excited to get back to homecoming, football and fun.

“It’s created a lot of excitement among the faculty and staff and the students. And it’s created a lot of excitement in the community because a lot of the events we do are directly related to the community coming to celebrate with us,” Capehart said.



If you’re interested in experiencing the Big Blue homecoming, here’s a full list of events: https://bluefieldstate.edu/homecoming.