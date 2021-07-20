‘Time to brew some beer’: New brewery opens in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Over the last year, the city of White Sulphur Springs experienced many positive changes, and over the weekend, Founding Partners held a soft opening for Big Draft Brewing.

Big Draft Brewing is located on Main Street inside Cross Creek Hospitality. Under construction for more than a year, the founding partners said it is a relief to finally have the brewery up and running.

“Instead of construction, plumbing, electrical, now it’s operations,” JW Groseclose said.

“It’s time to brew some beer, and then really focus on taking care of the guests and making sure that everybody’s happy when they walk in the door and letting them see the total package,” Clay Elkins said.

Elkins said Big Draft brings a fun, family experience to the area. People of all ages can enjoy corn hole for now, but more outdoor games and even fire pits will be added to the mix.

Big Draft Brewing officially opens Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m.