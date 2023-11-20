***WIND ADVISORIES – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20th – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21st***

McDowell County, West Virginia – 10PM Monday – 1PM Tuesday

Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers & Nicholas County, West Virginia – 10PM Monday – 6PM Tuesday

Northwest Pocahontas County, West Virginia – 1AM Tuesday – 6PM Tuesday

Tazewell & Bland County in Virginia – 10PM Monday – 6PM Tuesday

Windy weather is expected to impact the region with attention to higher ridge lines. With that said, sustained winds 20-25mph with gusts 40-50mph, or higher, possible. Localized power outages, blowing debris, downed trees, and property damage is possible. Use extreme caution while driving and secure all outdoor decorations.

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST***

Pocahontas County – 3AM Tuesday – 1PM Tuesday

Freezing rain, sleet, and wet snow expected late tonight as temps hover right around the freezing mark. Icy roads and slippery walk ways a safe bet. Use caution while driving tonight through tomorrow morning. Temps Tuesday afternoon warm enough for a transition to rain. Tuesday night, however, black ice risks return as temps cool.

Forecast Discussion

Tonight clouds increase as do the winds as a southern warm front lifts north with a cold front hot on its heals. Showers are in a broken, unorganized fashion around a low moving through Oklahoma. This set up allows for scattered showers to move through tonight as we get in on the outer edge of the system. The bulk of rain will come on Tuesday as we get closer to the more organized center of the low.

WIND ADVISORIES: Several wind advisories have been issued as detailed above. The low, a rather strong one, will bring winds out of the southeast 10-15mph Monday night, roaring to 25-30mph sustained late tonight into Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 40-50mph at times. Localized power outages are a safe bet from downed trees. High profile vehicles will find travel difficult tonight through Tuesday. Outdoor decorations like inflatables should be turned off and secured as they may become projectiles in high wind conditions.

Tuesday morning will be a windy on with winds sustained 25-30mph with gusts pushing 40-50mphs first thing in the morning. Steady rain at times with small breaks as a cold front pushes through the region. For the higher elevations, above 3,800 feet, early morning freezing rain and wintry mix will make for slick travel. While temps push into the 40s and 50s for the afternoon, all will transition back to rain but that too will make for slick travel.

For the mountains, a freezing rain with wet snowflakes mixing is likely with ice accumulations for the higher terrain only. Icy roads will be likely, especially bridges and overpasses early on. While the lowlands remain warm enough for straight rain, watch elevated roads for patchy black ice as they freeze before ground level roads.

Tuesday afternoon, winds continue to howl with wind chill values in the 30s and low 40s. Rain continues through Tuesday night. Puddles and runoff will be the extent of high water issues that look to impact the busiest travel day of the year. Take travel slow as winds and rain can push smaller vehicles around a bit causing a lose of control. Debris in roads will add to the difficult travel conditions. Check with local airports for weather delays as this system will affects airports from New England to the Carolinas.

Tuesday night temps fall quickly back into the 30s with many just a degree or two off from freezing. Rain that has fallen will freeze on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slick travel can be expected. Showers will begin to shift out late night into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s for most with high elevations in the low 30s.

Wednesday is a big travel day but it’ll be a cold an blustery one for our region. Winds continue to filter in from the northwest 10-15mph making morning temps in the 30s feel like the 20s with wind chills. Flurries are possible throughout the day as moisture wraps around a low by the Great Lakes. Pocahontas and Greenbrier county on the western ridgelines (Snowshoe to Rupert) will be the likely places to find a grassy coating of snow early. Sunshine builds in for the afternoon clearing black ice from roads and what little snow we do manage to get in the overnight. Highs for the day only manage the low to mid 40s.

THANKSGIVING benefits from high pressure building in helping us clear up but temps will be slow to respond. Sunshine throughout the day won’t be able to over come a west-northwest wind keeping us in the upper 40s for the afternoon. A few towards the west will run for the 50 degree mark but wind chills from a light breeze will keep the chill around. For those traveling to and from for dinner, we look cold but dry. Temperatures tumble quickly after sunset towards the 20s for overnight lows.

Black Friday will be a very cold morning with temps in the 20s and wind chills cooler yet. For those door buster deals, thermals and heavy jackets will make the wait times a little more bearable. As the sun rises, temps will be slow to warm up for a cold morning. Many will reach the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon with a few clouds thrown against an otherwise blue sky day. Friday night, clouds increase with a few light showers expected late into the night. More of an impact for Saturday morning. Lows tumble into the upper 30s.

Shop Small Saturday will be cold enough in the morning for patchy black ice on elevated road surfaces. Light showers will come and go through most of the morning making Saturday a good umbrella day. A gloomy, breezy, and chilly day for those out and about. Highs only nudge the 50 degree mark with wind chills and rain certainly making it feel cold.

Sunday we clear out with sunshine but temps are stubborn. 30s will be with us much of the morning before we reach the 40s by the afternoon. Highs remain close to the upper 40s with a breezy afternoon and evening.

In your extended forecast, the unsettled pattern continues with a few system trying to move in. Many scoot through the southeast U.S. so we’ll only be clipped by them. Temps, as a result, remain on the cool side of things as we struggle to reach seasonal averages next week.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Windy, rainy, late night wintry mix. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning ice/snow, PM showers / Gradual clearing late. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY–THANKSGIVING

Breezy, sunny and cool. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY–BLACK FRIDAY

Frosty morning, cool afternoon, some clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

SHOP SMALL SATURDAY

Sct. showers, mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine returns. Sunny & cold. Clouds late. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Spotty shower. Breezy & cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Brisk sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

