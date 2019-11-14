Bingo game raises money for Toys For Tots

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Toys For Tots of Southern West Virginia is hosting Purse Bingo.

The event takes place Friday, November 15, at the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department. People have the opportunity to win purses from Michael Kors to Kate Spade. Money raised from this event will be used to purchase toys for this year’s Toys For Tots program.

Jay Quesenberry, the Coordinator for Toys for Tots, said without the generosity of the community, none of this would be possible.

“This is a team effort to make Toys for Tots happen and all we can say is southern West Virginia is very, very generous. It enables us to do this campaign year by year, and last year we distributed over 18,000 toys,” Quesenberry said.

Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at 306 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, call (304)-207-0105.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employees cleaning up after fire destroys Audrina Mill"

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Sheriff's Department taking donations for Shop with a Cop"

Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots"

Longtime police chief retires in Wyoming County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime police chief retires in Wyoming County"

McDowell County man charged with sexual assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County man charged with sexual assault"