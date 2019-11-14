Bingo game raises money for Toys for Tots

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Toys For Tots of Southern West Virginia is hosting Purse Bingo.

The event takes place Friday, November 15, at the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department. People have the opportunity to win purses from Michael Kors to Kate Spade. Money raised from this event will be used to purchase toys for this year’s Toys For Tots program.

Jay Quesenberry, the Coordinator for Toys for Tots, said without the generosity of the community, none of this would be possible.

“This is a team effort to make Toys for Tots happen and all we can say is southern West Virginia is very, very generous. It enables us to do this campaign year by year, and last year we distributed over 18,000 toys,” Quesenberry said.

Tickets are $20 and can be picked up at 306 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, call (304)-207-0105.