GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With Black Friday upon us, everyone is trying to get those last-minute deals for the holiday season.

But there is always some type of risk when shopping, so everyone must be wary in what they do both online and in store. The following are tips on how to stay safe this year shopping on Black Friday.

Be Aware of ‘Phishing’

Phishing schemes are something to keep in mind. This is how hackers can steal your information, such as your credit card number, social security or password to an account. Usually, fake emails or text messages contain phishing schemes where they have a fake website that might look like a real website when you click on it.

Credit Card Skimming

Credit card skimming is something we all know about. You can place an object over a credit card reader, or it can be disguised to look like an ATM, and once your card is swiped, it is all over from there. The hacker can collect your information to make purchases, take out money, and more, with just your information! The scary part is, it is now going digital. Hackers can now use malicious code to steal your information just from your online payment information.

Avoid the ‘Secret Sister’ Gift Exchange

This is actually a form of a pyramid scheme. It first originated from Facebook as a play-off as “Secret Santa.” This risky game promises the participant that they will receive hundreds of dollars of gifts after mailing a small purchase to someone else. Sometimes there is even a “Secret Santa Dog,” which you give more money out to in order to receive these abundance of gifts. But this is not the case, and you might be out 10 bucks and definitely no abundance of gifts.

Avoid Fake Charities

Everyone loves to give to the community, especially around the holidays. There is a downside though. Scammers will abuse this generosity to make money for themselves. The way they do this is by impersonating other charities, which may sound very realistic. The scammers come up with realistic charity names, create credible websites, run successful social media campaigns, which are usually successful, according to cnet. These scammers also know how to use the phone and call from local phone numbers, make a pitch, and convince you to keep making more donations.

Practice Safe In-Store Shopping

Black Friday sales can definitely bring in a few safety risks. People will either fistfight over a certain item, and of course identity theft is always scary to think about. State Farm wants you to consider using these holiday shopping safety tips:

Keep your purse and wallet close to your body.

Do not argue or fight over an item.

Do not take your money out until asked, and definitely do not flash a lot of cash around in the open public.

Use only one credit card due to data breaches and risk of having your information stolen.

Save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity by reviewing your bill immediately or periodically. This also helps if you use an online app.

Ask for help moving and loading large items if needed.

If shopping with children, verbally talk about a certain area to meet if you get separated. Teach kids how to talk to security guards or employees for help if they get lost.

If you follow these tips, you will definitely have a successful Black Friday Shopping spree. As long as you go by these tips, you will definitely have a happy holiday!