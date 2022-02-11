BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– We continue to put black-owned businesses in the spotlight this month. However, business owners want your support year-round and not only 28 days out of the year.

Culture Awakened, located on Bland Street in Bluefield, Mercer County, is your one-stop shop for all-natural home, bath, and hair-care products.

Owner Leona Graves, hand-makes body butters, candles, and face masks. She even gets authentic African Black Soap and Shea Butter imported. She also provides an array of crystals. Graves said that crystals can help remove the negative energy, bring positive vibes, and has the capabilities of transforming auras, only if you allow it.

Graves said she started this business on a whim.

“This is spare of the moment and when I started researching about the benefits of certain products for your skin and your hair I was like, we don’t have that around here so I just decided to open this shop,” Graves said.

One of Grave’s best sellers is her handmade body butter which has one unique ingredient that’s great for the skin.

“Emu oil is basically moisture. For any skin disorder psoriasis, eczema. My body butter is beneficial for all skin types,” Graves said.

When asked about her thoughts about Black History Month, she had quite an interesting take.

“Black History Month basically should be all year round. It’s not just focused on one month, it’s focused all year. Just learning about the history of African Americans and what they’ve done for everybody as a society,” Graves said.