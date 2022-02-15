BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– African American hair care is a topic that’s starting to become more normal.

The Crown Act passed in the West Virginia state legislature last year which prohibits businesses to discriminate against hairstyles. However, some do not think that’s enough.

Twists, braids, sew-ins, silk-presses, and haircuts. All of these are part of African American hair culture which helped shape parts of American culture. The Hair Queen and Frenchy’s Barbershop, both located in Bluefield, cater specifically to this type of hair and offer services for all types of hair textures.

Nikita Lowe, the owner of The Hair Queen, said she started her salon so people didn’t have to travel far to get their hair done.

“We needed someone who was dedicated, someone who was passionate, and someone that can offer a different variety of things that they won’t have to travel out of state to get the services,” Lowe said.

During the 2021 legislative session, West Virginia lawmakers passed The Crown Act which bans discrimination of hair in schools and the workplace.

However, cosmetologist Demythia Pearson said she doesn’t feel like it changed anything.

“I feel like it’s good that it’s been acknowledged but it’s not really doing anything because people are still being discriminated against for their hair. Especially kids, not only just adults but kids too who are in sports, they get discriminated because of it,” Pearson said.

Jay French, Owner, and Barber with Frenchy’s Barbershop detailed one experience he faced with hair discrimination:

“One of my first jobs was I was working at Dairy Queen and I was working there for about two weeks and the lady told me I needed to cut my hair and I didn’t and I was let go,” French said.

French said he didn’t let that experience change who he was. He used it as motivation to now own his own barbershop where he can help others feel confident with whatever hair they have.