Blacksburg Police announce second arrest in Friday night shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Blacksburg Police have made a second arrest in the Blacksburg shooting incident that claimed one life and injured four others on Friday night.

According to the department, 28-year-old Jalen Mykal Pierce of Roanoke was arrested for being an accessory after the fact of first degree murder for his role in the shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg.

Pierce was taken before the Roanoke City Magistrate where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.