Blessing Box put in Camp Creek to help those in need

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS)– A new resource for people living in Mercer County is now available.

Community Connections put a blessing box at Camp Creek Missionary Baptist Church earlier this week. The box has food and other resources available for people to take completely free.

Executive Director for Community Connections Greg Puckett said during the pandemic they have seen an increase in people needing help. He added the community can help keep these boxes working.

“Basically give back to your community,” Puckett said. “If you have some give it, if you need some take it. But it’s really a cooperative effort.”

Puckett said Community Connections put many blessing boxes in the rural areas of Mercer County.

For all those locations you can visit Community Connections, Inc.