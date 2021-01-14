Blessing boxes installed at Wyoming County schools

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One organization in Wyoming County is making sure people have what they need to get through the winter.

The Wyoming County Prevention Coalition and Community Connections set a goal to place blessing boxes at every school in the county. This week, they achieved their goal by installing the final boxes at Pineville and Oceana Middle Schools.

Dustin Brunty, with the Wyoming County Prevention Coalition, said the items are free to anyone in need. They include everything from personal hygiene products, to non-perishable food and clothing items.

“We just see there’s a lot of people walking the streets now and it’s been some tough times, but just to be able to reach out and provide a physical need for our community is amazing,” Brunty explained.

Brunty said they are always looking for donations from the community.