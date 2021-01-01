Blind couple in Greenbrier County finds it hard to get tested for COVID-19

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– It’s no secret that many people have struggled because of the pandemic. But what about the people who have a disability? Keela and Edward Alzono told 59News they want to get tested for COVID-19 because they were recently exposed. However, they found it challenging to get a test because they are both blind and can not travel to a testing site.

“Our problem was we can’t just jump up and go to the store or the doctor or anything like that we have to have somebody take us. So I just wanted to be able to get the COVID test because we have been exposed,” Keela Alonzo stated.

Alonzo said before the pandemic she used to have her friends or church members help out. However, because of the virus they do not want to put anybody at risk. They also used the logisticare ride service to help them get to place to place. Now that they are exposed, they said they could not risk exposing the driver.

“We found out that we were exposed to COVID-19 well because we were expose to COVID-19 we couldn’t go to morgantown we couldn’t expose the doctors up there or the driver so we had to put everything on hold,” Keela continued.

Keela and her husband said they just want a service offered that will allow them to have a test delivered to them so they can know whether or not they have the virus.

“Even though we don’t have access to that knowledge, even if we are negative we at least want to know we don’t know right now. We just know dont know right now, and been around people who have it and we feel like we should be allowed to get tested like everyone else. And that’s not possible if we don’t have a way to get there if they are not making any accommodations to help us get tested,” Edward Alzono said.