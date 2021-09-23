Blood drive helps growing need for donations amid pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at Saint Francis De Sales Parish in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus in Beckley Thursday, September 23, 2021.

This is all in an effort to stock the shelves at the local blood banks which have been facing a shortage since the start of the pandemic. We spoke with Amanda Cash of the Red Cross, she said with elective surgeries back on; the need for blood is greater than ever.

“It was fine at the beginning when we were able to slow the supply down just because they weren’t having surgeries,” Cash said. “Now, surgeries are back on and we still need blood daily for just about everything”

If you want to give, you can always head to the Red Cross website to see where drives are happening and make an appointment.