BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new restaurant in Bluefield held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 6, 2023.

Blue Flames Bar and Grill first opened back in November 2022, offering just delivery and take-out orders.

Their soft opening was over the weekend of March 4th and 5th, when customers were able to sit at the bar for the first time.

The owner, Marcus Hodge, has previous experience in the restaurant industry after working for J and Z Grilling.

Hodge said he wants to give the area a new place to hang out.

“I just wanted a bar-type thing with the college kids in the area,” said Hodge. “We’re an HBCU now, more things going on in the city of Bluefield. So just trying to give the younger youth and the older people something to do in the area that’s safe and just a fun time.”

Hodge said there is good news for the local college crowd.

College students will receive ten percent off all menu items when they come and visit Blue Flames Bar and Grill.