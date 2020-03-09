Blue Spoon Cafe rolling out St. Patrick’s Day themed donuts

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield is getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day with some special holiday-themed donut flavors!

All of their donuts are made fresh in house each morning, and flavors change weekly. Nicole Coeburn, the Owner of Blue Spoon Cafe, said this week’s flavors are Lucky Charms and Andes Mints.

“It’s so much fun to be able to be creative…there’s no limit to how creative you can be, and pretty much whatever you can think of I can stuff it in a donut and make it festive for the holidays,” Coeburn explained.

Those flavors will also be available on St. Patrick’s Day.

