Bluefield Area Transit offering free rides to vaccine appointments

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local city has a plan to increase COVID-19 vaccination numbers. Bluefield Area Transit, the City of Bluefield, and the Mercer County Health Department are teaming up to provide free rides to vaccine appointments.

John Reeves, the General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit, said there is a need to get people to their vaccination appointments, especially in the more rural areas of Mercer County. He said the three agencies decided together this would be the most beneficial way to vaccinate the community.

“We’ll be offering free rides to the Princeton Rescue Squad for vaccinations. This Friday the 30th we will be at Tiffany Manor at 9 o’clock,” said Reeves.

If you are interested in getting a free ride to get vaccinated, call Bluefield Area Transit to make an appointment at 304-327-8418.