BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer Station is well underway. The new station is being built on Bluefield Avenue.
The 2,200 square foot building is scheduled to be completed early next year, despite nationwide material shortages. Leaders with the Bluefield Area Transit said the new transfer station will have state of the art equipment, indoor restrooms, and both heating and air conditioning.
Bluefield Area Transit project on schedule despite materials shortage
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer Station is well underway. The new station is being built on Bluefield Avenue.