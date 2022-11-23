BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Reverend Garry Moore was honored by the Bluefield City Board of Directors for his service to the city, the region, and Bluefield State University. Within the University’s 127-year history, Moore recently became the first Chancellor.

Board Vice Mayor Peter Taylor, read and presented a resolution that recognized Moore for his 32 years of service as pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield. This also recognized his significant long term service to Bluefield State, and his civic service as a former mayor and member of the city’s Board of Directors.

Once Moore received the resolution, he said, “I thank you for the honor. I am just praying that, with the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State University, we can help Bluefield become a place of destination where people really want to come and live, matriculate and get their degrees, then get jobs and careers.”