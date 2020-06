BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A public office in Mercer County is shutting its doors over concerns of coronavirus cases in the state.

Bluefield City Hall is indefinitely closed due to recent spikes of COVID-19 cases throughout West Virginia, according to a sign posted on its front door. The change in operations was made as a precaution.

Anyone needing to conduct business with the city can call (304) 327-2401.