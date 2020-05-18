Bluefield City Park revamped before fully opening to public in June

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield City park is getting revamped before fully reopening to the public next month.

City employees are working on site every Monday while the park remains closed due to COVID-19. Director of Parks & Recreation, Charles Ridlehuber, told 59 News they are painting picnic shelters, remodeling restrooms, fixing drainage issues, paving basketball courts and clearing up walking paths that circle around the grounds.

As of right now, the park is closed to cars, but still open to walking traffic.

“We have this great park, great amenities, it just needed touching up a little bit,” Ridlehuber said. “I’m hoping when people come back outk they’ll be pleasantly surprised that we’ve been working hard and getting it ready.”

The park spans across the two Bluefields, but more than half of it sits in Virginia. For that reason, city officials decided to follow Virginia’s reopening guidelines. They plan to open the gates to cars on June 10, 2020.