Bluefield City PD mourns the loss of one of their own due to COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of retired Bluefield Police Lieutenant James Vance.

Vance passed away Jan. 1, after a courageous battle with COVID-19, according to a post on the Princeton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Lt. Vance, a veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps, also was a police officer for more than 20 years. Vance is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

With multiple other police departments across southern WV sending their condolences, it is clear Lt. Vance left an impact and will be missed by many.