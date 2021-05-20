Bluefield Coal Show not happening in 2021

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Biennial Bluefield Coal Show will not be happening this year as planned.

Jeff Disibbio, the President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said the event is officially postponed, but not because of coal. He said the coal show alternates years with a much larger mining expo in Las Vegas, and this year, Bluefield lost the coin toss.

“Because of the restrictions with COVID, they had to shut down their event for last year because they were scheduled for last year. They moved it to this year, which subsequently causes us to have to move ours from this year until next year,” said Disibbio.



Disibbio said most of the coal operators in the region are doing well and the postponement has nothing to do with the coal climate. He said the show will be back and better than ever in 2022.