Bluefield College communication students react to entering media industry during difficult times

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The media industry can be a scary field to enter, especially during these challenging times. 59News Sports Director Logan Ross spoke with a communications class at Bluefield College about her job in sports, but she had just as many questions for them, as they did for her.

Logan was curious to find out if the continued threats towards the media are steering students away from the field.

“Honestly, the world needs journalists I feel like. I feel like the world needs people who can take information and put it out there, especially during this time. I don’t think it will steer me away. I think it will make me more interested,” Communications Major, Jewels Gray, said.

Professor Tom Bone teaches the communications class at Bluefield College. He said he preaches three things to his students.

“Be honest, learn the facts, and communicate truthfully,” Bone said.

Elijah Ervin is one of Bone’s students. He is studying sports management, but said he knows the importance of the media and news.

“There is tons of stuff going on in the nation itself and around the world, but the biggest thing is the news. That is how we get a lot of our information, whether that is on TV or social media, or the internet itself. The news is very important, without it we are not getting out specific information with what is going on,” Ervin said.

For Bone, he said he wants to teach his students the news industry is not a dying field. He said if you have the right tools and the right approach, you can succeed.

“There is more and more appetite for news and for facts. Those people who can find out those things and communicate them well are always going to be able to have a job,” Bone said.

While some say it is a dying field with many unknowns, many are ready to enter it.

“It makes me want to do it even more, for me personally I want to get out there, I want to better understand the world of sports or just news in general,” Ervin said.