Bluefield College focusing on influential icons during Black History Month

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. All month long the school is hosting speakers, holding activities, and diving into the true history of African American culture.

Tonia Walker is the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Bluefield College. She said the college is using this month to educate not only students but faculty and staff as well.

“Often times what’s written in the textbook on history there are blanks. And there are areas where African American history is missing or it’s skipped. So we were really looking for some dynamic speakers who would be able to introduce and share from a different standpoint. Areas of history from different vantage points,” said Walker.

Walker said each Wednesday during Chapel this month, a speaker will talk with students and faculty on various topics. They will also talk about the history of our most well known historical black icons.