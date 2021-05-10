Bluefield College going high tech to meet the need of students

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College is going high tech. A partnership with Apple is bringing an iPad bundle to every student and faculty member at the college.

PR Director Rebecca Kasey, said this push for high tech is part of a greater initiative for students to excel regardless of their situation.

“So the Rams Connect Initiative will actually help students with their college costs. As colleges switch over to E textbooks, we have the traditional textbooks and this will actually save them money as they can access those on their iPad devices,” said Kasey.

Kasey said Rams Connect is already underway with faculty. She said faculty are training right now, so they will be able to teach students via the iPads when the fall semester starts. She said the initiative will make sure every student has an equal opportunity.