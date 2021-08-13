Bluefield College Marching Band showing off their hard work in preseason show

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield College Marching Band gave students and faculty a sneak peek of all their hard work Friday morning.
Gearing up for football season, the band put on a small concert. The fight song and even some classics were played to the crowd on the Bluefield College campus. Drummer, Jay Harris, and clarinet player, Alexandra Stout, both said finally getting to play for an audience is exciting and they’re happy to be back.
“It feels good going back to how marching band used to be in like high school and the first year we did this and being outside again feels really good,” said Harris.
“We have two different shows going for us. We’re going to do the patriotic show first and then we’re going to shift into a Marvel show and we’re really excited for that show,” said Stout.
The band is planning a semester full of shows and activities. Be sure to check out their website for more information, https://www.bluefield.edu/.