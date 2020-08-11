Bluefield College moves 2020 football season to the spring

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Following the recommendation of the Mid-South Conference division, Bluefield College announced they will move their 2020 football season to the spring. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Bluefield College is part of the Mid-South conference’s Appalachian Division.

“We will make the most of this time to help our students focus on their academics, because they are first and foremost student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Tonia Walker. “Coaches will continue to work with student-athletes in preparation for the season through rigorous strength training, conditioning, and dedicated work on team unity.”

Athletes arrived on campus at Bluefield College on July 31, 2020. Other sports with fall seasons, including men and women’s soccer, cross country, golf, and tennis are currently scheduled to begin on September 15, 2020. Bluefield College will begin classes on August 19 for students both on campus and online.