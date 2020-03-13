Bluefield College moving to remote instruction

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College will move to remote instruction for traditional students at the Bluefield, VA campus.

This move will last until at least March 30, 2020. Graduate students who are studying at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine campus in Blacksburg, VA will move to online instruction until at least April 6, 2020.

For traditional students, all face-to-face courses will be held online and via alternative instruction methods beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 (traditional classes will be suspended until then to allow faculty and staff to prepare for the transition to online course delivery). All online classes will continue to be delivered as usual. Students with questions or concerns should first reach out to their class instructor(s), then followed by the Office of Academic Affairs at (276)-326-4456.

Students on campus are also encouraged to keep a distance from each other during the pandemic. They are allowed to leave campus after classes on Friday, March 13, 2020. Those who do decide to return home cannot come and go from campus during this time.