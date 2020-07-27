Bluefield College prepares for fall semester

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Administrators at Bluefield College also want to ensure the safety of students heading back to campus this fall.

Joshua Cline, the Institutional Advancement Vice President, said students will notice more sanitation and cleaning being done on campus. Cline said face-to-face classes will be held while practicing social distancing and lowering the capacity of students allowed in each class.

Cline added students will also be able to live in dorms this year with new safety measures, including an app.

“We’re going to do things in a safe nature and make sure students feel comfortable with who they’re sharing a room with. Where those students are interacting and engaging, they’ll be able to know they’ve been all around each other through an app by the Virginia Department of Health,” Cline said.

Cline said they have all the details on returning safely to campus on Bluefield College’s website.