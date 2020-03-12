Bluefield College prepares for possible spread of COVID-19, classes continue as normal

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College is preparing for the possible spread of coronavirus. College leadership has been monitoring COVID-19 and following reports from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention.

Since there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, Bluefield College will continue to operate on a normal class schedule. They will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

As of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the school implemented two protocols: