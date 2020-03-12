Bluefield College prepares for possible spread of COVID-19, classes continue as normal

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College is preparing for the possible spread of coronavirus. College leadership has been monitoring COVID-19 and following reports from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention.
Since there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, Bluefield College will continue to operate on a normal class schedule. They will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.
As of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the school implemented two protocols:
- Essential Travel Policy: In an effort to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during official travel, Bluefield College authorizes only essential travel at this time. Athletic teams have been restricted to conference play. Other student related travel will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Travel to certain areas will be monitored by College leadership. Students are highly encouraged to share travel plans with Student Development officials when considering personal travel to areas outside the region, but are not restricted from personal travel. Official travel for faculty and staff will be subject to approval by the College Leadership Team member supervising the employee’s area. College leadership encourages employees to be conscious of sharing travel to areas outside the region.
- Visitor Screening Protocol: All out-of-area visitors to campus events will be required to complete a screening process prior to their arrival to campus. Beginning immediately, prospective students and families, campus speakers, and other campus guests, will be asked to answer several questions. These questions will seek to determine whether they have been in an area impacted by the virus, in contact with anyone with the virus, and/or are personally suffering from or around others with flu-like symptoms. College officials aim to deter anyone that could be ill from being on campus until the individual(s) know they are well.