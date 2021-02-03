Bluefield College Rams allowing fans at home football games

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Football fans will finally be able to watch a local team in action. The Bluefield College Rams will kick off their season this weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back.

They will allow up to 2,200 fans in Mitchell Stadium for home games. Fans will have to wear a face mask, social distance, and fill out a COVID-19 protocol form before entering.

Head Coach Dewey Lusk said he is excited to be able to have fans cheering them on.

“I’m a parent. My son played, I enjoyed watching my child play. There is nothing better than a parent being able to watch their child play, so I think it’s going to be very important, not only to parent, but to the kids that they have family in the stands,” Lusk said.

Tickets will be sold at the gate. The Rams host Union College at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.