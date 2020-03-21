Bluefield College student tests positive for COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A Bluefield College student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release sent by the college, this student was different than the student who was previously tested. The release also stated the student has been home and away from southwest Virginia since Thursday, March 12, 2020.

A Tazewell County Health Department representative said there is no need for self-quarantining at this time. The health department is currently tracing and tracking the student’s movements while on the Bluefield College campus. This is in an effort to determine who could have come in contact with the student.

Bluefield College will continue to santize the campus each day. The Tazewell County Health Department will be releasing a statement with more information.