Bluefield College to host virtual Christmas at Bluefield music celebration

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College announced its traditional Christmas at Bluefield music extravaganza will be held virtually this year. The celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at 7:00 p.m.

The Christmas at Bluefield will celebrate the Christmas season through prerecorded choral performances, instrumental selections, and theatre production.

“Christmas at Bluefield is one of our biggest performances of the year,” said Dr. Charles Priest, assistant professor of music. “When we realized that COVID-19 would prevent us from having in person concerts we decided that our annual Christmas gift to the community still needed to happen in some way. We hope to all gather once again for Christmas at Bluefield 2021.”

The celebration will feature familiar anthems, carols, and praise songs offered by BC’s Concert Band, Variations Chamber Singers, Theatre department, and more.

The virtual event can be viewed on the Bluefield College Music YouTube channel.