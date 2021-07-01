Bluefield College welcomes new furry friend to bring smiles to campus

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — There is a new furry friend at Bluefield College and her job is to make students and faculty smile.

Hazel, the 9-week-old yellow lab puppy, is the newest addition to the Bluefield Rams. She will become the school’s therapy dog. Her owner and Dean of the School of Nursing, Jessica Sharp, said Hazel is already hard at work making the Bluefield Rams smile.

“For me, it’s amazing to see somebody look at a dog and go aww. It just makes them feel good all over, so I have people saying I’m feeling sad today can I come see Hazel,” said Dr. Sharp.



Hazel will begin her therapy dog training later this summer once she gets a little older. Dr. Sharp said the college is looking to add another therapy dog once Hazel is trained.