Bluefield College will hold free community outdoor movie event

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College will be hosting a free outdoor movie night for the community. The event will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Bluefield College Dome Gymnasium lawn.

Circles will be painted on the lawn to allow for social distancing, and family snack and drink baskets will be provided. People are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The college will be showing “Remember the Titans.” The movie will start at 9 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

