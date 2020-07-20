Bluefield College will hold free community outdoor movie event

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Bluefield College will be hosting a free outdoor movie night for the community. The event will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Bluefield College Dome Gymnasium lawn.

Circles will be painted on the lawn to allow for social distancing, and family snack and drink baskets will be provided. People are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The college will be showing “Remember the Titans.” The movie will start at 9 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News