Bluefield College’s School of Nursing adds new program to help with mental illness

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program at Bluefield College began in January 2020. It is a program that gives nurses in the Masters of Science in Nursing program the ability to tackle the mental health crisis in the U.S.

Jessica Sharp, Dean of the School of Nursing, said this program is essential as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Of course with COVID, we’re going to have more people with more problems because it’s been very traumatic on people. Staying in you don’t realize how important it is to be out with your loved ones and friends,” Sharp said.

For more information on this program, call (276)-326-4485.